[email protected] Tour with MCA Santa Barbara
March 23, 2014 from 1:00 PM
Join us on Sundays at 1 pm for a unique, 30-minute conversation about the exhibitions on view, hosted by creatives in the community including curators, designers, academics, students, and architects.
Kai Tepper, Executive Director of The Arts Fund
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 23, 2014 1:00 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) 653 Paseo Nuevo Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/node/213