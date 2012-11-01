Calendar » 11th Annual Celebration Luncheon

November 1, 2012 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

This year's inaugural Strong, Smart and Bold awards, honoring individuals and organizations that embody the Girls Inc. mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Honorees: Nancyann Failing, Perri Harcourt, Stephanie & Lorraine Wilson, and Deckers Outdoor Corporation employee volunteers. This year’s Keynote Speaker is humanitarian Marilyn Tam, whose compelling personal and professional story is an inspiring example to young girls everywhere.