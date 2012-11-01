Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 8:56 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

11th Annual Celebration Luncheon

November 1, 2012 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

This year's inaugural Strong, Smart and Bold awards, honoring individuals and organizations that embody the Girls Inc. mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Honorees: Nancyann Failing, Perri Harcourt, Stephanie & Lorraine Wilson, and Deckers Outdoor Corporation employee volunteers. This year’s Keynote Speaker is humanitarian Marilyn Tam, whose compelling personal and professional story is an inspiring example to young girls everywhere.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: girlsincsb
  • Starts: November 1, 2012 11:30am - 1:30pm
  • Price: $95
  • Location: Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort
  • Website: http://www.girlsincsb.org
 
 
 