11th Annual Celebration Luncheon
This year's inaugural Strong, Smart and Bold awards, honoring individuals and organizations that embody the Girls Inc. mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. Honorees: Nancyann Failing, Perri Harcourt, Stephanie & Lorraine Wilson, and Deckers Outdoor Corporation employee volunteers. This year’s Keynote Speaker is humanitarian Marilyn Tam, whose compelling personal and professional story is an inspiring example to young girls everywhere.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: girlsincsb
- Starts: November 1, 2012 11:30am - 1:30pm
- Price: $95
- Location: Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort
- Website: http://www.girlsincsb.org