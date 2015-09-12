Calendar » 11th Annual Charity Regatta Benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

September 12, 2015 from 12:0 - 7:00 pm

Join the Santa Barbara Yacht Club for a day of yacht racing, spectator boat rides, barbecue, live music, silent and live auctions, and a raffle – and all for a good cause. The Santa Barbara Yacht Club is proud to support Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care as a way the members give back to the Santa Barbara community. Since its inception in 2005, the Charity Regatta has raised over $1 million so that Santa Barbara County families have access to compassionate, quality care from Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

Guests are invited to check in at noon and sign-up to ride in one of the spectator boats. Space on the spectator boats is limited, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For tickets and event information, call (805) 690-6260 or visit www.vnhcsb.org/regatta. Sponsorships are now available - visit www.vnhcsb.org/sponsor.

Ticket price includes champagne reception, annual Charity Regatta cap, spectator boat ride with wine and cheese, and a barbecue dinner.

