February 10, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:30pm

Join us for Domestic Violence Solutions’ 11th Annual Luncheon: It takes more than a village…it takes a community. An inspirational program of courage and strength, featuring a specialty luncheon menu. Honoring the Office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney, Joyce E. Dudley, the Victim-Witness Assistance Program, and a number of our partner agencies.