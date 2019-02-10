11th Annual Luncheon
February 10, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:30pm
Join us for Domestic Violence Solutions’ 11th Annual Luncheon: It takes more than a village…it takes a community. An inspirational program of courage and strength, featuring a specialty luncheon menu. Honoring the Office of the Santa Barbara County District Attorney, Joyce E. Dudley, the Victim-Witness Assistance Program, and a number of our partner agencies.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Domestic Violence Solutions
- Price: $150
- Location: Four Seasons Resort
- Website: www.dvsolutions.org/11thAnnualLuncheon
