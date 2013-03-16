Calendar » 11th Annual New Music Concert featuring David Maslanka

March 16, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

David Maslanka, a highly acclaimed composer of wind and percussion works, presents a concert of his music featuring performances by the CLU Wind Ensemble and CLU faculty. His works for wind and percussion have become standard repertoire for ensembles. He has published more than 100 pieces including nine symphonies, a Mass, and a nine concerti. His music has been characterized as a blend of lyricism and intense rhythmic drive notable for its poetry, warmth and spiritual qualities.