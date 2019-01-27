Calendar » 11th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap

January 27, 2019 from 1:30pm - 4:30

11th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap

Sunday, January 27, 2019

1:30-4:30pm, Free - Rain or Shine!

A celebration to bring seeds & people together

LOCATION Trinity Community Gardens

Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 North La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Join us for the 11th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap at Trinity Gardens. The free event takes place on Sunday, January 27, from 1:30-4:30pm, rain or shine, with both indoor & outdoor activities.

Hundreds attend every year, sharing seeds and knowledge with other backyard gardeners, plant lovers, beekeepers, farmers and more. Come be a part of this seed saving movement, making sure that locally adapted seeds & plants are passed on to future generations. Special speakers, children activities, food & live music!

Local groups will have plant and seed related exhibits. Speaker topics this year include: Seed Saving 101, the Maya Forest Garden, Bee City USA, Compost Tea, Keep Your Carbon Footprint in the Garden with Biochar, Sacred Seeds of the Peruvian Andes, Building Beneficial Insect Habitat, and more.

Seed saving is a fun and easy way to connect to the circle of life.

Bring seeds, plants, cuttings, and garden knowledge to swap.



Don't have these?

Then come get seeds.

Seeds to sow.

Seeds to grow.

Seeds to harvest.

Seeds to save and share next year.

Activities for all ages

Music that will have your toes tapping

Special Speakers throughout the day

A gathering of garden friends old and new.

A community program hosted by

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network & Trinity Gardens

Co-Sponsors: Island Seed & Feed, Santa Barbara Seed Savers Guild,

Healing Grounds Biodynamic Nursery, Ojai CRA - Center for Regenerative Agriculture,

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network & Trinity Gardens

Event Facebook page (English & Spanish): https://www.facebook.com/groups/632203483488117/

More Info: [email protected], (805) 962-2571

2019 Local Real Food Hero Award

Once again we will be honoring a Local Food Hero at the Seed Swap. This year the award goes to Nancy Weiss, Director of Food Services for the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD). Passionately devoted to the health of our community’s school children, Nancy has been instrumental in upgrading school cafeteria offerings from prepackaged, highly process foods, to high quality, cooked from scratch meals, from locally sourced organic growers. Bringing healthy food to students wherever they might be, Nancy cleverly incorporated a small fleet of Mobile Café food trucks to go where needed, especially near high school campuses. Helping students learn not only about eating healthy food, but growing it, Nancy along with Explore Ecology, has initiated the unique Farm to Toast program. Nancy’s vision for the future includes a soon to be realized dream, a farm owned by the Santa Barbara County School District. Nancy famously states “Real Children deserve Real Food”





-end-