Calendar » 11th Annual State of the Museum

February 12, 2014 from 7:30am - 9:00am

FEATURING

President & CEO Luke Swetland

President & CEO Luke Swetland will present the 11th Annual State of the Museum Address on Wednesday, February 12, 2014 from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM in Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (located just beyond the Old Mission at 2559 Puesta del Sol).

Entitled “Connecting YOU with NATURE,” the Museum’s 2014 State of the Museum begins with a continental breakfast at 7:30 AM. Mr. Swetland’s address and presentation will begin at approximately at 8:00 AM and he will discuss the Museum’s accomplishments and upcoming opportunities.

RSVP by February 7 with Sarah Clement at 805-682-4711 ext. 110 or at [email protected] (i) www.sbnature.org

Presentation( Classes, Seminars, Meetings, Conferences)

Admission: FREE to All

Phone: (805) 682-4711 x110

Internet: http://www.sbnature.org

- Open to the General Public

- Indoor

- Handicapped Accessible

- NON Smoking

- Cell Phones & Pagers Permitted, but with some restrictions

- Cameras & Recording Equipment Permitted, but with some restrictions

- NO Pets & Animals Permitted