11th Annual State of the Museum
FEATURING
President & CEO Luke Swetland
President & CEO Luke Swetland will present the 11th Annual State of the Museum Address on Wednesday, February 12, 2014 from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM in Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History (located just beyond the Old Mission at 2559 Puesta del Sol).
Entitled “Connecting YOU with NATURE,” the Museum’s 2014 State of the Museum begins with a continental breakfast at 7:30 AM. Mr. Swetland’s address and presentation will begin at approximately at 8:00 AM and he will discuss the Museum’s accomplishments and upcoming opportunities.
RSVP by February 7 with Sarah Clement at 805-682-4711 ext. 110 or at [email protected] (i) www.sbnature.org
Event Category & Type:
Presentation( Classes, Seminars, Meetings, Conferences)
Ticketing
Admission: FREE to All
Phone: (805) 682-4711 x110
Internet: http://www.sbnature.org
Other
This event is:
- Open to the General Public
- Indoor
- Handicapped Accessible
- NON Smoking
- Cell Phones & Pagers Permitted, but with some restrictions
- Cameras & Recording Equipment Permitted, but with some restrictions
- NO Pets & Animals Permitted
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbnature2
- Starts: February 12, 2014 7:30am - 9:00am
- Price: FREE
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History 2559 Puesta del Sol Road Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org