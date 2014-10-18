Calendar » 11th Annual Student Research Symposium

October 18, 2014 from 9:00 am - 1:00pm

Each fall since 2004, CLU has celebrated the work of top undergraduates in all disciplines at this exciting event. Many featured projects represent the work of summer students dedicated full time to research and creative pursuits under the direction of faculty mentors. Original results shared at this venue often have been presented at professional conferences and accepted for publication in peer-reviewed journals.

Funding for more than two dozen projects has been provided by Swenson Science Summer Research Fellowships, Darling Summer Research Fellowships for Applied Scientific Computing, John Stauffer Research Fellowships in the Chemical Sciences, Pearson Scholars Summer Fellowships for Leadership and Engagement in a Global Society, Foster Family Foundation Undergraduate Student Research Fellowships in Religion, California Wellness Foundation Research Fellowships, Amgen Research Fellowships and Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships.

The symposium begins with six oral presentations by students, followed by interactive poster presentations and refreshments. Disciplines include biology, biochemistry, chemistry, computer science, exercise science, global studies, mathematics, psychology and religion.

Members of the community are welcome. Sponsored by the Office of Undergraduate Research and Creative Scholarship. For information, call 805-493-3796, email [email protected] or visit www.callutheran.edu/OURCS.