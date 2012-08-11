Calendar » 11th Annual Taste of the Vine & Auction

August 11, 2012 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The event features a spectacular view, music by Society Jazz, and a live auction with auctioneers John Palminteri and Gabe Saglie. Attendees will be able to partake in delectable food, fine wines and hand-crafted beer from over 40 of the Central Coast’s best purveyors. There will be a silent auction with outstanding items including vacation packages and exceptional wines. Rabobank, N.A. and Bialis Family Foundation are the Estate Sponsors. Other top sponsors to date include Nancy and Thomas S. Crawford, Jr., Alfred Mann Foundation, James and Amy Sloan, Montecito Bank & Trust, Boyd Communication and Linda Boyd, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP, the Inserra family, the Coeta & Donald Barker Foundation, Angelina Trujillo M.D., Pacific Diagnostic Laboratories and the Henry W. Bull Foundation.