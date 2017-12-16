Calendar » 11th Annual Vodka Latke Young Adult Holiday Party

December 16, 2017 from 6:00pm - 9:30pm

The Young Adult Division (YAD) of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is hosting its 11th Annual Vodka Latke Holiday Party on Saturday, December 16th from 6:00–9:30 pm at The Bobcat Room, 15 W. Ortega St.

This year, YAD celebrates 11 years of bringing Jewish young adults (ages 21-45) together to celebrate Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, with great tunes, tasty latkes, and fantastic friends. Admission to the event includes one (1) free drink, $1 OFF drinks thereafter, with admission wristband, dreidel Olympics, and an enter-to-win with eight (8) prizes. Once the private event concludes, guests are able to adventure over to the wildcat lounge, and dance the night away.

Admission to Vodka Latke helps raise funds for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara programs including senior services, counseling, volunteer programs, community education, rescue, and relief. Jewish Federation programs are open to all regardless of age, ethnicity, religion, or gender.

With an expected attendance of 150 or more, Vodka Latke is the largest Young Adult Holiday Party on the Central Coast. It brings a sense of community, holiday tradition, and comfort to many young adults who are new to the area, or far from family, while creating a fun space to catch up with old friends and meet some new ones, too.

Tickets are $20 pre-sale through the month of November or $25 thereafter: https://jewishsantabarbara.org/community-calendar/YAD-chanukah-party

Must be 21+ with a valid ID.