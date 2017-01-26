Calendar » 125th Annual Tea & Membership Meeting for The Cecilia Fund

Join the Cecilia Fund on Thursday, January 26, as they hold their 125th Annual Tea & Membership Meeting. Since 1892, the Cecilia Fund has been working to provide critical healthcare funding for our community’s most vulnerable members. Current members and those interested in learning more about the organization and membership are invited to attend.

Guest speakers at the event will include award-winning author/historian, Erin Graffy and Chief Dental Officer of SB Neighborhood Clinics, Domenic Caluori DMD.



Date: Thursday, January 26, 2017

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: The Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA, 93101

Cost: $125 includes Tea and Annual Membership, $35 guests

RSVP: To RSVP or for more information about The Cecilia Fund or the event, please contact Sigrid Toye at 818.992.8806 or visit www.ceciliafund.org. RSVP by January 13, 2017

About Cecilia Fund

Founded in 1892 as the St. Cecilia Club, they are the oldest philanthropic charity in Santa Barbara. The Cecilia Fund's sole purpose is to help low-income residents of Santa Barbara County pay for critical medical or dental bills. The Cecilia Fund pays the provider directly, and because of their strong relationships with healthcare providers, are often able to negotiate significant discounts. They are an all-volunteer organization comprised of a working board, no paid staff and minimal overhead. Visit www.ceciliafund.org for more information.