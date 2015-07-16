Calendar » 12th Annual California Wine Festival - Santa Barbara

July 16, 2015 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

July 16 -18, 2015

Don't miss our 12th Annual California Wine Festival, in beautiful Santa Barbara, CA one of the largest outdoor wine festivals in the state! This beautiful city is the original home of the CWF, a spectacular gathering of wine, food, music and fun at the beach! A true world-class resort city, Santa Barbara attracts sophisticated visitors from around the world many of whom spend a few days by the beach tasting great California wines. A hip crowd of thousands of wine lovers flock to our three-day Festival, making this one of the most desirable wine wine consumer event of the year!

Voted Top Food & Wine Festivals in 2014 by Trip Advisor

EVENT LINE UP

California Wine Festival - Santa Barbara

Old Spanish Nights Tasting - $49 advance price

Thursday, July 16, 2015 6:30-9pm

15 E De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Sunset Reserve & Rare Wine Tasting - $110 advance price

Friday, July 17, 2015 6:30-9pm

Chase Palm Park Plaza at the Carousel

223 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Santa Barbara, CA

Beachside Wine Festival - $69 advance price

Saturday, July 18, 2015 - 1-4pm (VIPs 12pm)

236 E. Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara, CA 93101