May 12, 2018 from 10am - 5pm

12th Annual Carpinteria and Summerland Artists Studio and Gallery Tour Set for Mother’s Day Weekend – May 12th and 13th 2018.



(CARPINTERIA, CA) March 23rd 2018. The annual Carpinteria and Summerland Artists Studio and Gallery Tour takes place for the twelfth consecutive year on Mother’s Day weekend, May 12th and 13th from 10am – 5pm. This event is FREE to the community with 32 artists and their studio/gallery spaces open for the public to tour throughout beautiful Carpinteria and Summerland.

The Artists Studio and Gallery Tour is a unique opportunity to see and buy work of established artists as well as emerging talent who live in the Summerland and Carpinteria Valley. These participating artists will display and offer for sale their art in a huge variety of media and styles in their homes and studios. Many of the artists have live demos and works in progress, offering the opportunity to see the art being created and get a feel for the process from concept to completion. nn

A map and listing of this year’s Studio Tour artists will be available online the first week of April at carpinteriaartscenter.org and Facebook to direct people to the studios of all the diverse fine artists in Carpinteria & Summerland participating in this year’s tour.

This weekend long opportunity to visit local artists studios is FREE and open to the public. A percentage of art sales will benefit the Carpinteria Arts Center mission to promote and support our local artists in their studios and galleries, the Bellas Artes program, Art by the Sea kids camp, Art in Public Places, Art in Film series and more.

In the belief that the arts are vital to a healthy community, the Carpinteria Arts Center is committed to providing challenging exhibitions, innovative learning opportunities, and cultural enrichment for people of all ages, interests, and abilities from all segments of the community.

ADDITIONAL TOUR EVENTS:

In conjunction with the weekend’s activities there will also be an Artists Studio Tour group show that will run for ten days. Due to the current renovation efforts by the Carpinteria Arts Center to build a new, larger gallery space to open later this year, this year’s group show will be at the Palm Loft Gallery ,410 Palm Ave # A-1, Carpinteria. The public is invited to an artist meet-and-greet reception at the Palm Loft Gallery on Friday, May 4th 2018 from 5pm to 7pm.

For more information please visit carpinteriaartscenter.org or contact Rebecca Stebbins at [email protected] or (805) 684-7789.