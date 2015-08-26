Calendar » 12th Annual Great American Write-In

August 26, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

In recognition of Women’s Equality Day, and the 95th anniversary of U.S. women winning the right to vote, the Santa Barbara Pro-Choice Coalition is hosting its twelfth annual Great American Write-In on Wednesday, August 26, 2015 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss critical issues impacting women’s health care and sign letters to our legislators in support of a wide variety of legislation that supports reproductive rights. This annual event brings together over 100 community members and generates thousands of letters to government officials regarding legislation that pertains to women’s rights.

The Santa Barbara Pro-Choice Coalition's mission is to facilitate education and local action on reproductive health and justice issues. The SBPCC represents over thirty supporting organizations. In addition to the Annual Great American Write In, every January the coalition gathers hundreds of signatures for its annual Roe v. Wade signature advertisements to raise social awareness about the ongoing assault on reproductive freedom.