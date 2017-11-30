Calendar » 12th Annual Kirk Douglas Award Honoring Dame Judi Dench

November 30, 2017 from 6:00pm

Academy Award® winner Dame Judi Dench will be honored with the twelfth annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film. The award will be presented at a black-tie gala dinner at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara on Thursday, November 30, 2017. Perhaps best known for her iconic roles in Shakespeare in Love, Philomena, Notes on a Scandal and Skyfall, Dench will next be seen as Queen Victoria in Stephen Frears’ Victoria & Abdul, in theaters on September 22, 2017.

Since 2006, the annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film has been awarded to a lifelong contributor to cinema through their work in front of the camera, behind, or both. Past honorees include Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert DeNiro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, and John Travolta.

“I am especially delighted to learn that Dame Judi Dench will accept the award that bears my name. She is a consummate artist of stage and screen who is a particular favorite of mine,” says Kirk Douglas, original award recipient. “I wish I could have had the joy of working with her, but I am happy for the pleasure of seeing my name coupled with hers in support of the Santa Barbara Film Festival.”

The event is hosted by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and will be held as a fundraiser for SBIFF's Education Programs.