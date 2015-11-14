Calendar » 12th annual Santa Barbara Mesa Artists Studio Tours

November 14, 2015 from 11:00am - 4:00pm

Santa Barbara Mesa Artists are proud to announce their 12th annual Studio Tours on Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 10 various locations along a two-mile radius of the Mesa in Santa Barbara.

The public is encouraged to view various paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor and hand-pulled prints. Giclee prints and cards will also be available. The 12 award-winning Santa Barbara artists work in a range of styles and subjects that are as different from one another as their home studios, making for an interesting visitor experience. Artists include Erin Williams, Sara Woodburn, Nancy Hull, Bill Hull, Karin Aggeler, Morgan Green, Margaret Nadeau, Liz Downey, Ellen Yeomans, Cree Mann, Deborah Breedon and Sarah Carr.

The artists will have one or two paintings available for purchase at each location. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go towards the restoration project of Veronica Meadows at Arroyo Burro Creek.

“We love inviting the public each year to come into our home studios in a spirit of camaraderie and hospitality as a way to make personal connections between artists and the community in the intimate setting of our creative spaces,” Williams said. “We look forward to interacting with all community members.”

For further information or to download a map of the tour’s working studios that include directions for self-guided walking or driving, visit www.SantaBarbaraMesaArtists.com.