Calendar » 12th Annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta

September 10, 2016 from 12:00PM - 7:00PM

The Santa Barbara Yacht Club hosts a day of yacht racing, spectator boat rides, barbecue, live music, silent and live auctions, and a raffle … all for a good cause. The Charity Regatta is part of a national movement and has become a signature event in Santa Barbara. For more than 10 years, the Charity Regatta has raised over $1 million benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care so that Santa Barbara County families have access to compassionate, quality care.

CONTACT: Lailan McGrath at [email protected] or at 805-690-6218