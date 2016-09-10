12th Annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta
The Santa Barbara Yacht Club hosts a day of yacht racing, spectator boat rides, barbecue, live music, silent and live auctions, and a raffle … all for a good cause. The Charity Regatta is part of a national movement and has become a signature event in Santa Barbara. For more than 10 years, the Charity Regatta has raised over $1 million benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care so that Santa Barbara County families have access to compassionate, quality care.
CONTACT: Lailan McGrath at [email protected] or at 805-690-6218
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Yacht Club
- Starts: September 10, 2016 12:00PM - 7:00PM
- Price: Cost & Registration Information TBA
- Location: Santa Barbara Yacht Club: 130 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
- Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/regatta
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Yacht Club