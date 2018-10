Calendar » 12th Annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day

October 13, 2018 from 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us for the 12th Annual Santa Ynez Chumash Culture Day on Saturday, October 13, 2018!

This event will include an opening ceremony, food, California Native dancers and singers, basketry demos and a handgame tournament with cash prizes.

Time: 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Location: Tribal Hall, 100 Via Juana Road, Santa Ynez, CA 93460

Sign up you dance group, singers and handgame team. Pre-sign up for singing and dancing by Thursday, October 11. Contact Nakia Zavalla at (805) 688-7997