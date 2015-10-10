Calendar » 12th Annual Student Research Symposium

October 10, 2015 from 9:00am

Each fall since 2004, Cal Lutheran has celebrated the scholarly work of top undergraduates in all disciplines at this exciting event. Many featured projects represent the work of summer students dedicated full time to research under the direction of faculty mentors. Original results shared at this venue have been presented at professional conferences and accepted for publication in peer-reviewed journals.

Funding for more than two dozen projects has been provided by Swenson Science Summer Research Fellowships, the Steven Dorfman Research Fellows Program in the Environmental Sciences, Darling Summer Research Fellowships for Applied Scientific Computing, John Stauffer Research Fellowships in the Chemical Sciences, the Jung Summer Research Fellowship for Biological Science, the Overton Summer Research Program in Economics and Cal Lutheran’s Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships.

The symposium begins with six oral presentations by students from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in Richter Hall, followed by interactive poster presentations and refreshments from 10:30 a.m. to noon in Overton Hall. Disciplines include biology, biochemistry, chemistry, computer science, economics, exercise science, geology, mathematics, physics, political science and psychology.

Admission is free and members of the community are welcome.