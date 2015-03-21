Calendar » 13th Annual New Music Concert featuring Aaron Perrine

March 21, 2015 from 7:30pm

The CLU Wind Ensemble and the Music Department faculty welcome Aaron Perrine, a rising star among composers, for a concert featuring his wind and percussion music.

Perrine is the winner of the prestigious 2013 American Bandmasters Association Sousa/Ostwald Award. His works have been performed throughout the United States, notably at the 80th Annual American Bandmasters Convention, the 2012 World Saxophone Congress and the 2014 North Central College Band Directors National Association Conference. He is an assistant professor of music at Cornell College (Iowa).

Donations accepted.

For more information: 805-493-3306