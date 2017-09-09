Calendar » 13th Annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta

September 9, 2017 from noon - 7pm

At this year’s 13th Annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta, guests will enjoy a day of yacht racing, scenic boat rides, BBQ, jazzy live music, and other family-friendly fun! The Charity Regatta is part of a national movement and has become a signature event in the community. Over the past 12 years, the SBYC Charity Regatta has cumulatively raised over $1.2 million providing compassionate, comprehensive healthcare in the homes of those who need it most.