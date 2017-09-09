Friday, March 23 , 2018, 9:18 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

13th Annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta

September 9, 2017 from noon - 7pm

At this year’s 13th Annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta, guests will enjoy a day of yacht racing, scenic boat rides, BBQ, jazzy live music, and other family-friendly fun! The Charity Regatta is part of a national movement and has become a signature event in the community. Over the past 12 years, the SBYC Charity Regatta has cumulatively raised over $1.2 million providing compassionate, comprehensive healthcare in the homes of those who need it most. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
  • Starts: September 9, 2017 noon - 7pm
  • Price: tba
  • Location: Santa Barbara Yacht Club: 130 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
  • Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/regatta
  • Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
 
 
 