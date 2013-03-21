Calendar » 13th Annual State of the City Breakfast

March 21, 2013 from 7:30am - 9:00am

Mayor Helene Schneider will address the business community at the State of the City on Thursday, March 21 at The Fess Parker – A Doubletree by Hilton Resort. Mayor Schneider will highlight the City of Santa Barbara’s recent achievements and upcoming projects and City Administrator Jim Armstrong will present the City's financial condition. RSVP to [email protected] or call (805) 965-3023.