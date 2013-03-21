13th Annual State of the City Breakfast
March 21, 2013 from 7:30am - 9:00am
Mayor Helene Schneider will address the business community at the State of the City on Thursday, March 21 at The Fess Parker – A Doubletree by Hilton Resort. Mayor Schneider will highlight the City of Santa Barbara’s recent achievements and upcoming projects and City Administrator Jim Armstrong will present the City's financial condition. RSVP to [email protected] or call (805) 965-3023.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by: Business First Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Towbes Group & Village Properties.
- Starts: March 21, 2013 7:30am - 9:00am
- Price: $60 per person in advance, $85 at the door
- Location: The Fess Parker - A Doubletree by Hilton Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., SB, CA 93103
- Website: http://www.sbchamber.org
- Sponsors: Sponsored by: Business First Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Towbes Group & Village Properties.