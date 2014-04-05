Calendar » 14th Annual Blue Water Ball

April 5, 2014 from 5:00pm - 9:30pm

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s 14th Annual Blue Water Ball fundraising gala will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 at the beautiful Montecito Country Club. This inspiring event will be attended by more than 200 of Santa Barbara’s most influential community leaders gathering in support of clean water. The event features a gourmet dinner, fine local wines, live music by the Doublewide Kings, an extensive silent auction, and a keynote address by Dr. Wallace J. Nichols, who Channelkeeper is honoring for his pioneering work to protect our oceans.

Channelkeeper’s mission is to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds. Through science-based advocacy, education, field work and enforcement, we defend our community’s right to clean water and inform, inspire and empower people to speak and act for our waterways.

The Blue Water Ball will help Channelkeeper raise critical unrestricted funds that enable us to protect the waterways and beaches that make this one of the most beautiful coastal communities on earth. Guests will be tempted by an impressive array of auction items including the best in local food and wine, beauty and adventure experiences, and an awesome selection of merchandise from water-loving companies like O’Neill, Billabong, Quiksilver and Patagonia.

For more information and to purchase tickets: http://www.sbck.org/event/bluewaterball/

Learn more about Wallace J. Nichols: http://wallacejnichols.org/

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @sbchannelkeeper

Contact info: Morgan Coffey, Development Director, 805-563-3377 ext 2, [email protected]