14th Annual Buddha Abides

June 27, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Santa Barbara: Buddha Abides, a beloved art exhibition and event opens at the Art From Scrap Gallery on Friday, June 27th, at 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Now in its fourteenth year, Buddha Abides provides a forum where Buddhist influenced work by local, contemporary artists is shown, appreciated and purchased by the community.

The Call For Entries starts on May 16th and is open to artists residing in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties. Entries must reflect Buddhist themes and have been completed within the past two years. Categories of work accepted include paintings, drawings, mixed media, original prints, sculpture, ceramics, photos, jewelry & performance art. For more entry requirements, download an Entry Form at BuddhaAbides.blogspot.com.

"Buddhist imagery has been appearing in our western culture for some time, beyond the temples and retreat centers, it shows up in our culture in many unexpected ways like advertising and fashion. I'm interested in seeing what possibilities unleashed creative minds come up with. Whether it's reverential and sacred or political, satirical and humorous." said Thomas Tarleton, judge and co-organizer of the event.

Conceived by artist and writer Lark Batteau in 2000, Buddha Abides is now a Santa Barbara tradition with music, art, food and festivities.

Bill O'Malley, curator, co-organizer and fellow judge said, "Coming to work with Buddha Abides is like coming home. I am honored by my Buddhist and artistic family for giving me this opportunity and look forward to celebrating with them all at this year's opening reception."

Buddha Abides will be at the Art From Scrap Gallery from June 22nd through Saturday, August 2nd, 2014. In Buddhism, as a means of cultivating an open heart, the first paramita is generosity. In this spirit, a full 25% of sales will be donated to Tibetan Children’s Village in Dharamsala, India.

About Art From Scrap: Art From Scrap promotes materials reuse and waste reduction through art discovery. The Art From Scrap Re-Use store has been a Santa Barbara community resource for over twenty years. Regular Saturday art workshops, led by local environmental artists, provide fun and creativity for both children and adults. The Art From Scrap Gallery features a rotating calendar of exhibits, bringing together art lovers, collectors and artists to explore environmental issues. Art From Scrap Gallery and Store Hours are: Tuesday-Friday: 11 am - 5 pm and Saturday 10 am - 4 pm. Art From Scrap is a program of Explore Ecology.