Calendar » 14th Annual Celebrations of Dreams Gala

November 7, 2015 from 5:00pm - 12:00am

Dream Foundation’s 14th Annual Celebration of Dreams Gala will be held at the Bacara Resort & Spa on November 7th, 2015. This event, which features sumptuous cuisine, high profile guests and spectacular entertainment, is considered Santa Barbara’s premier philanthropic celebration, raising funds from the terminally ill adults and families whom we are privileged to serve.