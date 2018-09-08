Calendar » 14th Annual Santa Barbara Yacht Club Charity Regatta

September 8, 2018 from 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM

On Saturday, September 8, 2018, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club is celebrating the 14th Annual Charity Regatta benefiting Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, an organization that has served the community for 110 years. Guests will enjoy a day of yacht racing, scenic boat rides, BBQ, jazzy live music, and other family-friendly fun! This year’s theme is “Celebrating Our Dedicated Teachers”. The “celebrity skippers” who help with the boat races will teachers who went above and beyond during the Thomas Fire and the January Mudslides. Just as VNHC went 110% to continue care for their patients, teachers went 110% for their students to make sure their education continued. Over the past 14 years, the SBYC Charity Regatta has raised over $1.3 million to help VNHC provide compassionate, comprehensive healthcare in the homes of those who need it most. To purchase tickets visit www.vnhcsb.org/regatta, so that you too can join in the seaworthy fun!

Contact: Lailan McGrath at [email protected] or at 805-690-6218