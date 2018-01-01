Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:05 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

14th Annual State of the City Breakfast presented by Montecito Bank & Trust

March 25, 2014 from 7:00 AM - Check In, 7:30 AM - Program Begins - 9:00 AM

On Tuesday March 25th, Mayor Helene Schneider will address the business community at the 14th Annual State of the City Breakfast presented by Montecito Bank & Trust!

7:00 AM - Check In

7:30 AM - Program Begins

 

Limited Seating Available. RSVP required.

Register today (805) 965-3023 or www.sbchamber.org.

 

Presenting Sponsor:

Leadership Sponsors: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Village Properties, Heritage Oaks Bank, The Fess Parker - A DoubleTree by Hilton Resort, MarBorg Industries

Supporting Sponsors: Allen Associates, Pacific Coast Business Times, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Stephen Masterson + Co., Santa Barbara Independent, Spherion & Cox Communications

 

Event Details

  • Price: Register Online Today!
  • Location: The Fess Parker - A DoubleTree by Hilton Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Santa Barbara, CA 93103
  • Website: https://santabarbaracacoc.wliinc30.com/events/State-of-the-City-2014-28/details
