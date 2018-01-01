Calendar » 14th Annual State of the City Breakfast presented by Montecito Bank & Trust

14th Annual State of the City Breakfast presented by Montecito Bank & Trust

March 25, 2014 from 7:00 AM - Check In, 7:30 AM - Program Begins - 9:00 AM

On Tuesday March 25th, Mayor Helene Schneider will address the business community at the 14th Annual State of the City Breakfast presented by Montecito Bank & Trust! 7:00 AM - Check In 7:30 AM - Program Begins Limited Seating Available. RSVP required. Register today (805) 965-3023 or www.sbchamber.org. Presenting Sponsor: Leadership Sponsors: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Village Properties, Heritage Oaks Bank, The Fess Parker - A DoubleTree by Hilton Resort, MarBorg Industries Supporting Sponsors: Allen Associates, Pacific Coast Business Times, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Stephen Masterson + Co., Santa Barbara Independent, Spherion & Cox Communications