14th Annual State of the City Breakfast presented by Montecito Bank & Trust
On Tuesday March 25th, Mayor Helene Schneider will address the business community at the 14th Annual State of the City Breakfast presented by Montecito Bank & Trust!
7:00 AM - Check In
7:30 AM - Program Begins
Limited Seating Available. RSVP required.
Register today (805) 965-3023 or www.sbchamber.org.
Presenting Sponsor:
Leadership Sponsors: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Village Properties, Heritage Oaks Bank, The Fess Parker - A DoubleTree by Hilton Resort, MarBorg Industries
Supporting Sponsors: Allen Associates, Pacific Coast Business Times, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Stephen Masterson + Co., Santa Barbara Independent, Spherion & Cox Communications
Event Details
- Starts: March 25, 2014 7:00 AM - Check In, 7:30 AM - Program Begins - 9:00 AM
- Price: Register Online Today!
- Location: The Fess Parker - A DoubleTree by Hilton Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Santa Barbara, CA 93103
- Website: https://santabarbaracacoc.wliinc30.com/events/State-of-the-City-2014-28/details
