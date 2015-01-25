Calendar » 154 & Paradise

January 25, 2015 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm

The World Premier of 154 & Paradise, written by Gerald DiPego, celebrated screenwriter, is being presented at Center Stage Theater, Paseo Nuevo from Jan 23- Feb 1. 154 & Paradise, produced by The Producing Unit, is being directed by Peter Frisch of The Frisch Studio.

Part Twilight Zone, part Six Characters in Search of an Author, and part 12 Angry Men. The co-workers, friends and family of James Henny have been summoned to an investigation of his recent, accidental death at the intersection of route 154 and Paradise Road.

DiPego writes about the ways our lives are intertwined here on earth, the ways in which our every action and every word can affect each other and tip the scales of life's delicate balance.

Tickets : www.centerstagetheater.org

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/TheProducingUnit?ref=br_tf