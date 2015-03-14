15th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast CAncer
Join us for the 15th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer. The course offers 5K, 10K and 15K options all along Santa Barbara's scenic waterfront. 100% of the proceeds benefit local breast cancer research and programs at the Cancer Center. Community members are encouraged to register individually or as a team. After the walk, stick around for the post-event spa zone where participants can relax and rejuvenate with a massage and more. Registration opens: January 16, 2015, For more information, please contact Stephanie Carlyle at (805) 898-2116 or visit www.ccsb.org to learn more.
Registration fees are waived for those who raise $100 or more.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 14, 2015 8:30am
- Price: $50 before February 28, $60 thereafter
- Location: Chase Palm Park, Santa Barbara