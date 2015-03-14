Calendar » 15th Annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast CAncer

March 14, 2015 from 8:30am

Join us for the 15th annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer. The course offers 5K, 10K and 15K options all along Santa Barbara's scenic waterfront. 100% of the proceeds benefit local breast cancer research and programs at the Cancer Center. Community members are encouraged to register individually or as a team. After the walk, stick around for the post-event spa zone where participants can relax and rejuvenate with a massage and more. Registration opens: January 16, 2015, For more information, please contact Stephanie Carlyle at (805) 898-2116 or visit www.ccsb.org to learn more.

Registration fees are waived for those who raise $100 or more.