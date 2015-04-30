Calendar » 15th Annual Celebrity Waiter Dine Out for Summer Solstice

April 30, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

For the 15th consecutive year, Pascucci owner (and Solstice board member) Laura Knight has turned over her fine establishment to Solstice volunteers for an entire evening — with the exception of the kitchen (wisely!), which is staffed by pros. Fun loving and costume clad Solstice volunteers act as hosts, servers, bartenders and drink runners. Fundraiser to support Summer Solstice 2015. 100% of proceeds go to Summer Solstice. It's Pascucci's regular menu, no cover charge.

Staffers’ costume theme will, be “Out of This World” which reflects the Solstice 2015 Parade Theme: "Sci Fi." Guests are also encouraged to dress up!