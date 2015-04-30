15th Annual Celebrity Waiter Dine Out for Summer Solstice
For the 15th consecutive year, Pascucci owner (and Solstice board member) Laura Knight has turned over her fine establishment to Solstice volunteers for an entire evening — with the exception of the kitchen (wisely!), which is staffed by pros. Fun loving and costume clad Solstice volunteers act as hosts, servers, bartenders and drink runners. Fundraiser to support Summer Solstice 2015. 100% of proceeds go to Summer Solstice. It's Pascucci's regular menu, no cover charge.
Staffers’ costume theme will, be “Out of This World” which reflects the Solstice 2015 Parade Theme: "Sci Fi." Guests are also encouraged to dress up!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Shalhoob Meat Co., Hanaloa Seafood, Tri-County Produce, Southern Wine & Spirits, Young's Market, Bradford Wine Group
- Starts: April 30, 2015 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Price: no cover
- Location: Pascucci 729 State Street
- Website: http://www.solsticeparade.com/index.php/solstice/event_details/pascucci_celebrity_waiter_dine_out/
- Sponsors: Shalhoob Meat Co., Hanaloa Seafood, Tri-County Produce, Southern Wine & Spirits, Young's Market, Bradford Wine Group