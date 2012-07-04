Calendar » 15th Annual Goleta Fireworks Festival

July 4, 2012 from 4:00pm - 10:00pm

The Rotary Clubs of Goleta will host Goleta’s 15th annual Fireworks Festival on Wednesday, July 4th. The Festival will take place at Girsh Park from 4:00 pm to 10:00pm. Admission is $6.00 for adults and FREE for children 12 and under accompanied by an adult. The event will feature great food, entertainment, and FREE family oriented activities - such as obstacle courses and an ice rink. The fireworks show will take place at 9:00 pm and last approximately 20 minutes. Not pets.