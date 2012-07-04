Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 2:57 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

15th Annual Goleta Fireworks Festival

July 4, 2012 from 4:00pm - 10:00pm
15th Annual Goleta Fireworks Festival

The Rotary Clubs of Goleta will host Goleta’s 15th annual Fireworks Festival on Wednesday, July 4th. The Festival will take place at Girsh Park from 4:00 pm to 10:00pm. Admission is $6.00 for adults and FREE for children 12 and under accompanied by an adult. The event will feature great food, entertainment, and FREE family oriented activities - such as obstacle courses and an ice rink. The fireworks show will take place at 9:00 pm and last approximately 20 minutes. Not pets.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Deckers Outdoors, ATK Space, Target, Citrix, Raytheon, and many more!
  • Starts: July 4, 2012 4:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: Adults - $6, Children 12 & Under - FREE!
  • Location: Girsh Park - 7050 Phelps Road Goleta, CA 93117
  • Website: http://www.goletafireworks.org/
  • Sponsors: Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Deckers Outdoors, ATK Space, Target, Citrix, Raytheon, and many more!
 
 
 