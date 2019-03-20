Calendar » 15th Annual Lompoc Empty Bowls

March 20, 2019 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

Join the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County for the 15th Annual Lompoc Empty Bowls luncheon and fundraiser. All funds raised will benefit those facing hunger and food insecurity in Lompoc. Empty Bowls demonstrates the value in feeding and nourishing one another–especially the most vulnerable among us–with a simple meal of soup from a handmade bowl. Each guest chooses and takes home their bowl as a reminder of the meal’s purpose: to feed the hungry in our community. Gourmet soups are donated by Lompoc restaurants and bowls are hand-made by local artisans. An extensive raffle includes a one-of-a-kind custom designed quilt, along with hundreds of other items, dining and wellness experiences, jewelry, crafts, wine and more.