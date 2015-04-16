Calendar » 15th Annual VADA Spring Show

April 16, 2015 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

The Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) at Santa Barbara High School presents their 15th Annual Spring Show and Reception Thursday, April 16th from 5:00-8:00pm at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House, located at 1600 Santa Barbara Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

The VADA Spring Show will feature original artwork and design projects from over 150 students in their Sophomore, Junior and Senior years at Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy. Artwork will be on view from April 16th to April 18th, with limited afternoon viewing hours. Artwork mediums on display will include oil and acrylic paintings, drawings, digital illustrations and photography, sculptures, and more, including projects from VADA’s academic classes, which include art integration projects in the curriculum.

The Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) is a tuition-free learning community at Santa Barbara High School with about 175 students, including at-risk youth. VADA is a unique “school-within-a-school” that integrates rigorous academic coursework with project-based, career-focused art and design instruction, in a supportive and creative environment. VADA offers high school students who are passionate about art and design a more relevant high school experience, using art as a catalyst for academic engagement, to cultivate creativity and prepare students for both college and career.