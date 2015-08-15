15th Annual Woodies at the Beach Car Show
15th ANNUAL WOODIES AT THE BEACH
AUGUST 15, 2015
9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
West Campus – Santa Barbara City College (SBCC)
721 Cliff Dr. Santa Barbara, CA
Public Welcome – No Admission Fee
Raffles for a surfboard and other very cool stuff
silent auction – event T-Shirts
Come and enjoy gorgeous woodie wagons displayed on the lawn
overlooking the beautiful blue Pacific
Bring a picnic and enjoy the cool beach vibe and people
~Food and Beverages Available~
Friday night - 8/14 - Welcome Dinner (no-host food and beverages available)
5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Cody’s, 4898 Hollister, Santa Barbara (805) 683-5141
Saturday – 8/15 - Car Show - Registration and Parking starts at 8:00 A.M.
Special Separate Parking for our Classic Car Friends pre-1973 (no moderns please)
Sunday - 8/16 – 7:00 A.M. - Breakfast at Longboard's Grill on Stearns Wharf for Woodie owners
A few hotel suggestions are:
Best Western Beachside Inn, 336 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara 93101 (closest to SBCC)
(805) 965-6556, http://www.beachsideinnsantabarbara.com/
The Franciscan Inn, 109 Bath St., Santa Barbara 93101 (805) 963-8845, http://franciscaninn.com/
Ramada Santa Barbara (6 miles from SBCC), 4770 Calle Real, Santa Barbara 93110 (805) 964-3511, www.sbramada.com
Event Contact: Ken Gilmour
Santa Barbara Woodie Club at [email protected] or 818-943-0242
Benefitting:
The Unity Shoppe – The Santa Barbara Food Bank – The National Woodie Club
Scholarship for the Santa Barbara City College Auto Technology Dept. – World Dance for Humanity
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 15, 2015 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Price: No charge to exhibitors or guests
- Location: SBCC West Campus Lawn