Calendar » 15th Annual Woodies at the Beach Car Show

August 15, 2015 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

15th ANNUAL WOODIES AT THE BEACH

AUGUST 15, 2015

9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

West Campus – Santa Barbara City College (SBCC)

721 Cliff Dr. Santa Barbara, CA

Public Welcome – No Admission Fee

Raffles for a surfboard and other very cool stuff

silent auction – event T-Shirts

Come and enjoy gorgeous woodie wagons displayed on the lawn

overlooking the beautiful blue Pacific

Bring a picnic and enjoy the cool beach vibe and people

~Food and Beverages Available~

Friday night - 8/14 - Welcome Dinner (no-host food and beverages available)

5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Cody’s, 4898 Hollister, Santa Barbara (805) 683-5141

Saturday – 8/15 - Car Show - Registration and Parking starts at 8:00 A.M.

Special Separate Parking for our Classic Car Friends pre-1973 (no moderns please)

Sunday - 8/16 – 7:00 A.M. - Breakfast at Longboard's Grill on Stearns Wharf for Woodie owners

A few hotel suggestions are:

Best Western Beachside Inn, 336 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara 93101 (closest to SBCC)

(805) 965-6556, http://www.beachsideinnsantabarbara.com/

The Franciscan Inn, 109 Bath St., Santa Barbara 93101 (805) 963-8845, http://franciscaninn.com/

Ramada Santa Barbara (6 miles from SBCC), 4770 Calle Real, Santa Barbara 93110 (805) 964-3511, www.sbramada.com

Event Contact: Ken Gilmour

Santa Barbara Woodie Club at [email protected] or 818-943-0242

Benefitting:

The Unity Shoppe – The Santa Barbara Food Bank – The National Woodie Club

Scholarship for the Santa Barbara City College Auto Technology Dept. – World Dance for Humanity