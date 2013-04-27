Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 2:37 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

16th Annual Company Challenge!

April 27, 2013 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Come race against other SB businesses paddling traditional outrigger canoes. Winner gets the perpetual trophy for a year to keep, with your company name engraved on it! Awards given to 1st-4th place & for best team costumes! No experience necessary. 5 people to a team/canoe. We provide the steersman. See our website for more information http://www.sbocc.org and come join your fellow Santa Barbara companies for few hours of ocean fun! Questions call Sabrina Kranz, SBOCC Head Coach 805-698-4150

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: sbocc
  • Starts: April 27, 2013 10:00am - 2:00pm
  • Price: $25
  • Location: Yellow canoes by sea landing
  • Website: http://www.sbocc.org
 
 
 