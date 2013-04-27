Calendar » 16th Annual Company Challenge!

April 27, 2013 from 10:00am - 2:00pm

Come race against other SB businesses paddling traditional outrigger canoes. Winner gets the perpetual trophy for a year to keep, with your company name engraved on it! Awards given to 1st-4th place & for best team costumes! No experience necessary. 5 people to a team/canoe. We provide the steersman. See our website for more information http://www.sbocc.org and come join your fellow Santa Barbara companies for few hours of ocean fun! Questions call Sabrina Kranz, SBOCC Head Coach 805-698-4150