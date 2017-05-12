Calendar » 16th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon

May 12, 2017 from 11am - 1:30pm

In honor of Mother’s Day, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care honors two mothers – to celebrate their lives and acknowledge their contributions to the community. The event includes a 3 generation fashion show, delightful lunch and drinks, and an enchanting program. This year we recognize Jane Habermann as our beloved Honored Mother and our Remembered Mother is Léni Fé Bland.