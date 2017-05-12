16th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon
May 12, 2017 from 11am - 1:30pm
In honor of Mother’s Day, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care honors two mothers – to celebrate their lives and acknowledge their contributions to the community. The event includes a 3 generation fashion show, delightful lunch and drinks, and an enchanting program. This year we recognize Jane Habermann as our beloved Honored Mother and our Remembered Mother is Léni Fé Bland.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
- Price: Cost & Registration Information TBA in April
- Location: La Pacifica Ballroom at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club, 1260 Channel Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/luncheon
