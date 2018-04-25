Calendar » 16th Conscious Life Expo - Feb. 9-12, 2018

4 Day Expo Promoting a Sustainable Lifestyle.

DISCOUNT TIXS AVAILABLE!!

www.consciouslifeexpo.com

Featuring authors, musicians, healers, influencers, life changers, inspirators, artists and visionaries to explore advancements in science, spirituality and healthy lifestyles. Featuring 200 lectures, panels, workshops, Programa Hispano, Permaculture Plaza, organic food courts, live music & 5 Exhibit Halls. A dazzling potpourri of visual, audio, spiritual and sensory delights for everyone! Livestream available!

Highlights

Speakers Include:

Caroline Myss, Nassim Haramein, Lynne McTaggart, Barbara Marx Hubbard, David Wilcock, Corey Goode, George Noory, Eric Pearl, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, Susan Miller, John Salley, Dannion Brinkley, Rabbi Rami Shapiro, Del Bigtree, Sifu Matthew, Lisa Garr, Lisa Haisha, Kelly Gallagher, Josh Tickell, Linda Moulton Howe, Steven Halpern, Kimberly Meredith, Judith Orloff, Gail Thackray, Paola Harris, Sonja Grace, Jerry Sargeant, plus many more.

Panels:

Divination, Ancient Alien, Spiritual Healing, Ascension Now, Ethnopharmacology, Technology and Consciousness, Shifting the Paradigm Through Media, Healing Activation, Solutions for a New Planet, Atmospheric Pollution Solutions, Urban Gardening, Native Wisdom Food and Plant Medicine, Alternative Power Systems, plus much more.

Special Events:

George Noory Forum - Plaza Ballroom

Speaker Reception & Awards Ceremony hosted by George Noory - Bel Air Room

Show Information:

Date: Fri., Feb. 9 - 3pm-10pm/Sat., Feb. 10 - 10am-10pm/ Sun., Feb. 11 -10am-10pm

Post Conference - February 12 - 11:00am-10:30pm

Location: LAX Hilton Hotel -5711 Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045

*Validated parking: $10.00

Admission:

General Admission: Friday - $20 Early Bird $25 Door / Saturday - $35 Early Bird $40 Door /Sunday - $30 Early Bird $35 Door

Workshops: Special ticketing

For show info:

[email protected] or 1-800-367-5777

Visit website: www.consciouslifeexpo.com