17th Annual Military Ball

November 10, 2012 from 5 p.m.

VIP Reception, Dance exhibition, Live music, Dinner Special Guest & Keynote Speaker Colonel John Fer, USAF, Retired POW in Hanoi Hilton 1967-73 Silver Star, Bronze Star, 2 Legion of Merit Medals, 2 Defense Superior Service Medals, Distinguished Flying Cross and the Prisoner of War Medal with Co-Recipients of “The Greatest Generation Award 2012” Santa Barbara residents: Sgt. Major Robert Forties, US Army 82nd Air Borne WWII and the 14th Armored Division in Korea Silver Star, Bronze Star, Five Purple Hearts and more Pvt. Arthur Petersen, US Army 101st Air Borne, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, Foxtrot Company Bronze Star & Purple Heart $125.00 per person; Includes Cocktail hour reception, Dinner, Dance Band, Awards, Black Tie Optional Advance reservations are required: please email [email protected] or call (805) 969-0695 for information and reservations.