Calendar » 17th Annual Santa Barbara Empty Bowls

November 2, 2014 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

One of Santa Barbara’s most beloved events, the annual Santa Barbara Empty Bowls luncheon, returns on Sunday, November 2nd at Ben Page Youth Center located at 4540 Hollister Avenue in Santa Barbara. The unique fundraising event benefits the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, which is celebrating over 30 years of eliminating hunger and food insecurity by distributing nutritious food, education, and other resources through its own programs and to a network of over 330 member non-profit partners in Santa Barbara County.

For a donation of $30 or more, participants choose a beautiful bowl handcrafted by local ceramic artists, enjoy a simple meal of soup, bread and water, and take home the bowl as a reminder of the meal's purpose to feed the hungry in our community. There will also be exquisite silent auctions and great raffle items.

After the meal, attendees will have the opportunity to see what Foodbank does first hand through a visit to the Foodbank’s Santa Barbara warehouse facility right next door. Guests are invited to visit Foodbank’s Feed the Future program demonstration booths, blend a smoothie on the human-energy powered bike blender, and enjoy healthy savory sweets. Guests will also be able to see where fresh produce and non-perishable goods are stored.

Seating Times are at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance through the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. For tickets or more information, please contact Diane Durst at (805) 967-5741 x104 or visit www.foodbanksbc.org/events-emptybowls-sb.html.

About Santa Barbara Empty Bowls

Empty Bowls is an international effort to fight hunger, started in 1990. The first Empty Bowls of Santa Barbara in 1998 was initiated as a volunteer effort to increase the awareness of the pervasive levels of hunger in the community. Empty Bowls, benefitting Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, is one of Santa Barbara’s most popular fundraisers. For the past 16 years, the event has effectively brought together many elements of our community to facilitate the Foodbank’s mission and to raise awareness of hunger in Santa Barbara County. In 2013 over 1,000 people attended Empty Bowls, which raised more than $146,000 for the Foodbank through corporate donations, ticket sales, a silent auction and raffle. Empty Bowls has donated well over $1,000,000 to Foodbank over the last 16 years to help alleviate hunger in Santa Barbara County and has provided huge community awareness for Foodbank’s mission and work. For more information visit www.emptybowlssantabarbara.com.