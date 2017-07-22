Calendar » 17th Annual “Woodies at the Beach”

July 22, 2017 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

The 17th Annual "Woodies at the Beach" presented by the Santa Barbara Woodie Club.

The "Best of the Best" Woodie Wagons from all over the western United States will gather together on the west lawn of Santa Barbara City College overlooking the blue Pacific Ocean.

Come and enjoy the artistry and craftsmanship that made the Woodie legendary.

Bring a picnic and enjoy friendly people and the cool beach vibe.

Help support local charities: Raffles, Silent Auction - Event T-Shirts

Event Contact: Lawrence Pitman - Santa Barbara Woodie Club at [email protected] or (805) 341-6644

Public Welcome - No Admission Charge