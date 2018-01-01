Calendar » 17th Annual YMCA “Kid’s For Character” Golf Tournament: “The Ketrenia Klassic” in Memory of Ketrenia

July 22, 2016 from 11:00 registration - 5:00 pm dinner and awards

Join the Lompoc Family YMCA for an afternoon of golf, prizes and more at their 17th Annual YMCA “Kids for Character” Golf Tournament. After the tournament, guests are invited to enjoy dinner, awards, raffles, and a live and silent auction.

All proceeds will help local youth and families take part in life-changing YMCA programs and membership opportunities, such as summer camps, childcare, fitness classes, senior programs/activities and teen/youth programs, regardless of their ability to pay.

This year, the tournament will honor Ketrenia Hall, the late wife of Lompoc Family YMCA Board Member James M. Hall, who passed away in 2013. Hall was named the Channel Islands YMCA Golden Triangle Award winner in 2002 and the Lompoc Woman of the Year in 2011. She also volunteered with La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church and was a member of the Human Services Commission and Beta Sigma Phi.

$150 per player; sponsorships also available

For more information or to RVSP, please visit www.ciymca.org/lompoc or contact Traci Costa at (805)736-3483 or [email protected]