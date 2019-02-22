17th Conscious Life Expo - Feb. 22-25, 2019 4 Day Expo Promoting a Sustainable Lifestyle
17th Conscious Life Expo - Feb. 22-25, 2019
4 Day Expo Promoting a Sustainable Lifestyle
DISCOUNT TIX available!
Featuring authors, musicians, healers, influencers, life changers, inspirators, artists and visionaries to explore advancements in science, spirituality and healthy lifestyles. Featuring 200 lectures, panels, workshops, Programa Hispano, organic food courts, live music & 5 Exhibit Halls. A dazzling potpourri of visual, audio, spiritual and sensory delights for everyone! A global community experience! Livestream available!
Panels:
Spiritual Healing, Ancient Alien, Ascension Now, Progressive Activism, George Noory Forum, Near Death Experience, Permaculture Panel, Psychic Mediumship, Quantum Science and UFO’s
Special Events:
Opening Ceremony "Portals to Transformation; Sacred Transmission Immersion" - Fri., Feb 22nd ~ 3pm
Meet and Greet with George Noory and Awards Ceremony - Sat., Feb 23rd ~ 8pm
Expo's Got Talent Contest - Sat., Feb 23rd ~ 9pm
Show Information:
Date: Fri., Feb. 22 – Registration opens at 1:00pm
Exhibit Hall & Events - 3pm-10pm
Sat., Feb. 23 - 9am-10pm
Sun., Feb. 24 -9amm-10pm
Post Conference - February 25 - - 11:00am-10:30pm
Location: LAX Hilton Hotel -5711 Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045
*Validated parking: $15.00 (with coupon)
Admission:
General Admission: Friday - $20 Early Bird $25 Door / Saturday - $35 Early Bird $40 Door / Sunday - $30 Early Bird $35 Door
Workshops: Special ticketing
Combination Pass Prices
Silver Pass - 3 days general admission $80 advance $90 door
Gold Pass - 3 days general admission plus 3 general workshops $145
LAX Hilton Hotel - 5711 W. Century Blvd, LA 90045
For Show Info:
1-800-367-5777
Visit website: www.consciouslifeexpo.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Dawna Shuman
- Starts: February 22, 2019 3:00pm - 11:30pm
- Price: $20
- Location: LAX Hilton 5711 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles 90045
- Website: www.consciouslifeexpo.com