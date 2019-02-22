Calendar » 17th Conscious Life Expo - Feb. 22-25, 2019 4 Day Expo Promoting a Sustainable Lifestyle

February 22, 2019 from 3:00pm - 11:30pm

17th Conscious Life Expo - Feb. 22-25, 2019

4 Day Expo Promoting a Sustainable Lifestyle

DISCOUNT TIX available!

Featuring authors, musicians, healers, influencers, life changers, inspirators, artists and visionaries to explore advancements in science, spirituality and healthy lifestyles. Featuring 200 lectures, panels, workshops, Programa Hispano, organic food courts, live music & 5 Exhibit Halls. A dazzling potpourri of visual, audio, spiritual and sensory delights for everyone! A global community experience! Livestream available!

Panels:

Spiritual Healing, Ancient Alien, Ascension Now, Progressive Activism, George Noory Forum, Near Death Experience, Permaculture Panel, Psychic Mediumship, Quantum Science and UFO’s

Special Events:

Opening Ceremony "Portals to Transformation; Sacred Transmission Immersion" - Fri., Feb 22nd ~ 3pm

Meet and Greet with George Noory and Awards Ceremony - Sat., Feb 23rd ~ 8pm

Expo's Got Talent Contest - Sat., Feb 23rd ~ 9pm

Show Information:

Date: Fri., Feb. 22 – Registration opens at 1:00pm

Exhibit Hall & Events - 3pm-10pm

Sat., Feb. 23 - 9am-10pm

Sun., Feb. 24 -9amm-10pm

Post Conference - February 25 - - 11:00am-10:30pm

Location: LAX Hilton Hotel -5711 Century Blvd., Los Angeles 90045

*Validated parking: $15.00 (with coupon)

Admission:

General Admission: Friday - $20 Early Bird $25 Door / Saturday - $35 Early Bird $40 Door / Sunday - $30 Early Bird $35 Door

Workshops: Special ticketing

Combination Pass Prices

Silver Pass - 3 days general admission $80 advance $90 door

Gold Pass - 3 days general admission plus 3 general workshops $145

LAX Hilton Hotel - 5711 W. Century Blvd, LA 90045

For Show Info:

1-800-367-5777

Visit website: www.consciouslifeexpo.com