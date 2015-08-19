Calendar » $18M Goleta Affordable Housing Rehabilitation Project Groundbreaking

August 19, 2015 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing is inviting the community to the groundbreaking for the $18 million renovation project at the Villa la Esperanza Apartments. The project budget allocates $12 million for rehabilitation work and $6 million for new construction, design and engineering costs, and other fees.

The property currently consists of 75 units, including eight five-bedroom units that were underutilized and don’t meet current needs. As part of the major rehabilitation project, PSHH will convert seven of the five-bedroom units to smaller apartments, increasing the total number of units to 83. PSHH will convert seven of the five-bedroom units to smaller apartments, increasing the total number of units to 83. A new 5,000 square foot, two-story community building will also be constructed.

Speakers will describe the 40-year history of the project and will recognize the various churches and nonprofit organizations involved, as well the financing partners. Tours of the property and a light lunch by The Fig Grill of Goleta will be provided after the program. Attendees, please park on the street and carpool if possible.

RSVPs are appreciated by Aug. 14 by calling Monica Scholl at (805) 699-7220 or email [email protected]