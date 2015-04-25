Calendar » 18th Annual Home and Gardent Tour - Carpinteria Beautiful

April 25, 2015 from 11am - 5pm

It’s hard to know when Spring actually arrived in the California this year, but one thing that is always certain is the last Saturday of April, Carpinteria Beautiful will host their Annual Home and Garden Tour. On April 25th, Carpinteria will welcome hundreds of guests to a self-guided tour of five incredible home and gardens that truly showcase what makes our community so charming and desirable.

Each year the Home and Garden Tour focuses on bringing you a variety of homes and landscapes to enjoy and stimulate the imagination. From beaches to the foothills, this tour celebrates our pride of community and unique ways of interpreting what “A Slice of Carpinteria’ means to those that make this delightful small town their home.

The event is $30.00 per person and the ticket includes a detailed map and brief description of each home and garden. You will also be treated to homemade cookies and our famous homemade lemonade during the tour at Casa De Los Arcos home. Tickets go on sale April 2 at the following locations throughout Carpinteria: Sandcastle Time, The Cotton Company, Porch, Susan Willis, Carpinteria Lumber, and Roxanne’s A Wish and a Dream. You can also purchase tickets at the Carpinteria Farmer’s Market every Thursday throughout April. You may also purchase your tickets by mail, send check and a return postage envelope to PO Box 1294, Carpinteria, CA 93014. Get your tickets early as this event does sell out!

Carpinteria Beautiful is a non-profit organization and donations are tax-deductible. All proceeds benefit Carpinteria Beautiful’s many community enhancement projects throughout the year. To learn more about this event or see what Carpinteria Beautiful is doing to keep Carpinteria clean, green and beautiful, please visit the Carpinteria Beautiful website: www.carpinteriabeautiful.org. Follow us on Facebook @ www.facebook.com/carpinteriabeautiful for the latest updates on the Home and Garden Tour, including features and photos for this year’s tour. Contact Committee Chair, Donnie Nair by calling 805-684-9328 for more information.