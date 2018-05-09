Calendar » 18th Annual Pascucci"Celebrity Waiter” Dine Out for Solstice

May 9, 2018 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Laura Knight, owner of Pascucci (and Solstice Board Member), once again turns over her fine establishment to Solstice volunteers for an entire evening - with the exceptions of the kitchen (wisely!), which is staffed by the pros. Fun loving and costume clad, Solstice volunteers act as hosts, servers, bartenders and drink runners. ALL sales from the evening (food, drink, tips) go directly to support this year’s Summer Solstice Parade held on June 23rd and the Festival at Alameda Park, June 22-24.

It's a double celebration because May 9th also happens to be Executive Director Robin Elander's birthday!

Staff Costume Theme: Heroes. Guests are encouraged to come in costume.