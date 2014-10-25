Calendar » 18th Annual Red Feather Ball

October 25, 2014 from 6:00pm - 11:00pm

Get ready for a night of red, hot fun benefiting United Way's Red Feather Ball at The Four Seasons Biltmore's beautiful Coral Casino. Costumed greeters and entertainers will draw you in to the enticing scene, set against the backdrop of the gorgeous blue Pacific.A chanteuse, will be singing as you peruse the beautifully curated silent auction, signature cocktails will be served atop silver trays, as gentle autumn breezes blow. The evening will be filled wit heartwarming stories about United Way's important programs, Fun in the Sun and United for Literacy, and how these programs have impacted the many lives of people who truly need our support in the Santa Barbara community. You will hear, firsthand, from people who have benefited from these programs and learn how you can help to ensure that they continue long into the future. Later in the evening, our honorees will be presented with their much deserved awards for their leadership and generosity of spirit.

We hope that you will join us for a night of fun, laughter, and celebration of our programs, of our community and of our honorees who have truly made a difference right here at home. Join us as a sponsor of the 2014 Red Feather Ball and be prepared for an evening of red, hot fun!