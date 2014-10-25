Calendar » 18th Annual Red Feather Ball

October 25, 2014 from 6:00pm - 11:00pm

Get ready for a night of red, hot fun benefiting The United Way’s Red Feather Ball. Costumed greeters and entertainers will draw you in to the enticing scene, set against the backdrop of the gorgeous blue Pacific. A chanteuse, will be singing as you peruse the beautifully curated silent auction, signature cocktails will be served atop silver trays, as gentle autumn breezes blow. The evening will be filled with heartwarming stories about United Way’s important programs, Fun in the Sun and United for Literacy, and how these programs have impacted the many lives of people who truly need our support in the Santa Barbara community. You will hear, firsthand, from people who have benefited from these programs and learn how you can help to ensure that they continue long into the future. Later in the evening, our honorees, will be presented with their much deserved Abercrombie Excellence Award for their leadership and generosity of spirit in the Santa Barbara community.

For more information or to purchase tickets please call 805-965-8591.

www.unitedwaysb.org/rfb

www.facebook.com/redfeatherball