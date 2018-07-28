18th Annual “Woodies at the Beach”
The “Best of the Best” Woodie Wagons from all over the western United States will gather together on the west lawn of Santa Barbara City College overlooking the blue Pacific Ocean.
Come and enjoy the artistry and craftsmanship that made the Woodie legendary.
Bring a picnic and enjoy friendly people and the cool beach vibe.
Help support local charities - Raffles - Silent Auction - Event T-Shirts
Public Welcome - No Admission Fee
Special parking for our Classic Car friends; pre 1973 (no moderns, please).
Presented by the Santa Barbara Woodie Club. Event Contact: Lawrence Pitman at [email protected] or (805) 341-6644
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Woodie Club
- Starts: July 28, 2018 9:00am - 3:00pm
- Price: Free admission
- Location: Santa Barbara City College - West Campus 721 Cliff Drive Santa Barbara, CA 93109
