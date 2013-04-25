1927 Theater
April 25, 2013 from 8:00pm
1927 Theater Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Thu, Apr 25 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $38 : General Public $18 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Live Music and Animation The Animals and Children Took to the Streets Equal parts Charles Dickens and Tim Burton, the Bayou is a dystopian metropolis squirming with cockroaches and unrest.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: April 25, 2013 8:00pm
- Price: $38 General Public/ $18 UCSB Students
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2436