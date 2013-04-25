Calendar » 1927 Theater

April 25, 2013 from 8:00pm

1927 Theater Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Thu, Apr 25 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $38 : General Public $18 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Live Music and Animation The Animals and Children Took to the Streets Equal parts Charles Dickens and Tim Burton, the Bayou is a dystopian metropolis squirming with cockroaches and unrest.