1940 Census Open House at Sahyun Library

April 15, 2012 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

The Sahyun Library will an open houses on April 14 & April 15 to assist the public in finding their family names in the 1940 US Census. Included in the Open House are a 1940 memorabilia display, snacks, music from the1930s and 1940, antique autos and more! Come get in the mood and dance to the music of Artie Shaw, Glenn Gray and Benny Goodman,